Time Magazine (June 7, 1971) Dick Cavett Cover [9174]

$13.99
$10.99
magSKU: 200808-81485-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Biography | Comedy | History
Studio: Time Life
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Time Magazine (June 7, 1971) Dick Cavett Cover. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Publication: Time Magazine
Subject: Dick Cavett
Related Items
Categories
Biography | Comedy | History | Magazines & Newspapers | Time Life