A Fistful of Dollars Original Soundtrack RSD 10″ Vinyl by Ennio Morricone

Part No: GDMEP6502R
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Western
Studio: Cinevox
Original U.S. Release: January 18, 1967
Item Release Date: June 5, 2020
Rating: R
Details
Record Store Day 2020 Edition.
Year 1964. Almost out of nowhere, the little-known and regarded director Sergio Leone transposes into a western key a film by Akira Kurosawa, and by putting together all the right pieces, adding a bit of intuition, lays down new rules for the ‘spaghetti western’ genre, giving way to an endless series of imitations.
“A Fistful of Dollars” would not have the same impact without the inimitable music written by Ennio Morricone, who had curiously been an old elementary school Leone’s classmate. The main soundtrack themes were chosen from two arrangements that Morricone had already drafted two years earlier; once removed the lyrics and added the unmistakable whistle of Alessandro Alessandroni, the spaghetti-sound was finally complete!
The film was an incredible success, and projected Leone, Morricone, and in particular the actor Clint Eastwood into the Olympus of the Great. The soundtrack was released for the first time the following year (1965), along with the one of Sergio Leone’s subsequent work “For a Few Dollars More”.
Special Features
- 10 inch pressed on red vinyl & housed in a gatefold jacket
- Limited to 750 copies
Playlists
- Titoli by: Ennio Morricone
- Per un pugno di dollari by: Ennio Morricone
- Quasi morto by: Ennio Morricone
- L'inseguimento by: Ennio Morricone
- La reazione by: Ennio Morricone
- Square dance by: Ennio Morricone
- Senza pietà by: Ennio Morricone
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: red vinyl
Cast: Clint Eastwood | Gian Maria Volontè | Marianne Koch
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: A Fistful of Dollars
Composers: Ennio Morricone
