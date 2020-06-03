Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

A Fistful of Dollars Original Soundtrack RSD 10″ Vinyl by Ennio Morricone

A Fistful of Dollars Original Soundtrack RSD 10″ Vinyl by Ennio Morricone
View larger
A Fistful of Dollars Original Soundtrack RSD 10″ Vinyl by Ennio Morricone
A Fistful of Dollars Original Soundtrack RSD 10″ Vinyl by Ennio Morricone

$30.00

$28.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200603-80794-1
Part No: GDMEP6502R
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Clint Eastwood | Ennio Morricone | Sergio Leone  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Western
Studio: Cinevox
Original U.S. Release: January 18, 1967
Item Release Date: June 5, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Record Store Day 2020 Edition.

Year 1964. Almost out of nowhere, the little-known and regarded director Sergio Leone transposes into a western key a film by Akira Kurosawa, and by putting together all the right pieces, adding a bit of intuition, lays down new rules for the ‘spaghetti western’ genre, giving way to an endless series of imitations.

“A Fistful of Dollars” would not have the same impact without the inimitable music written by Ennio Morricone, who had curiously been an old elementary school Leone’s classmate. The main soundtrack themes were chosen from two arrangements that Morricone had already drafted two years earlier; once removed the lyrics and added the unmistakable whistle of Alessandro Alessandroni, the spaghetti-sound was finally complete!

The film was an incredible success, and projected Leone, Morricone, and in particular the actor Clint Eastwood into the Olympus of the Great. The soundtrack was released for the first time the following year (1965), along with the one of Sergio Leone’s subsequent work “For a Few Dollars More”.

Special Features

  • 10 inch pressed on red vinyl & housed in a gatefold jacket
  • Limited to 750 copies

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: red vinyl

Cast: Clint Eastwood | Gian Maria Volontè | Marianne Koch
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: A Fistful of Dollars
Composers: Ennio Morricone

Related Items

50 Years of Star Trek DVD
Sergio Leone A Fistful of Dollars Clint Eastwood 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + Digital HD Extended Edition
Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin
Topps Chrome Foil Card Pokemon TV Animation Edition 2/5 Jumbo #07 Squirtle & #52 Meowth [1103]
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches
Hot Wheels Monster Jam Batmobile #7
Blind Fist of Bruce 22 x 33 inch Original Movie Poster (1979)
From the Platform 2: More NYC Subway Graffiti, 1983–1989 Hardcover Edition (2017)
The Howling Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cinevox | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *