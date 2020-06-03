The Exorcist Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl

View larger $29.00 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Waxwork Records is honored to present the deluxe soundtrack vinyl re-issue of THE EXORCIST. Directed by the legendary and prolific William Friedkin (The French Connection, Sorcerer, Cruising, To Live and Die in LA) and starring Linda Blair, THE EXORCIST remains one of the most important, and scariest films in cinematic history.

Waxwork Records collaborated with director William Friedkin to present an essential soundtrack experience of the various musical compositions from the THE EXORCIST. The new, deluxe soundtrack LP features the complete soundtrack to the 1973 classic film, and has been re-mastered directly from the original master tapes and pressed to 180 gram vinyl.

Deluxe features include exclusive liner notes from director William Friedkin, re-mastered audio, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with soft touch coating, a 12″×12″ booklet, 180 gram colored vinyl, and all new artwork by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative.

Special Features

180 Gram Colored Vinyl

Clear with Black Smoke Vinyl

Re-Mastered From The Original Master Tapes

Deluxe Old Style Gatefold Jackets with Soft Touch Coating

12”x12” Booklet

Exclusive Liner Notes by Director William Friedkin

New Art by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

Playlists

Iraq

Georgetown / Tubular Bells

Five Pieces For Orchestra

Polymorphia

String Quartet (1960)

Windharp

Night Of The Electric Insects

Kanon For Orchestra And Tape

Tubular Bells

Fantastic For Strings

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl

Cast: Ellen Burstyn | Lee J. Cobb | Linda Blair | Max Von Sydow | Peter Masterson | William O'Malley

Directors: William Friedkin

Project Name: The Exorcist

Authors: William Peter Blatty

Artists: Justin Erickson

