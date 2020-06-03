Share Page Support Us
The Exorcist Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl

The Exorcist Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl
The Exorcist Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl
The Exorcist Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl

$29.00

$26.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200603-80797-1
Part No: WW030
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: December 26, 1973
Rating: R
Details

Waxwork Records is honored to present the deluxe soundtrack vinyl re-issue of THE EXORCIST. Directed by the legendary and prolific William Friedkin (The French Connection, Sorcerer, Cruising, To Live and Die in LA) and starring Linda Blair, THE EXORCIST remains one of the most important, and scariest films in cinematic history.

Waxwork Records collaborated with director William Friedkin to present an essential soundtrack experience of the various musical compositions from the THE EXORCIST. The new, deluxe soundtrack LP features the complete soundtrack to the 1973 classic film, and has been re-mastered directly from the original master tapes and pressed to 180 gram vinyl.

Deluxe features include exclusive liner notes from director William Friedkin, re-mastered audio, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with soft touch coating, a 12″×12″ booklet, 180 gram colored vinyl, and all new artwork by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Colored Vinyl
  • Clear with Black Smoke Vinyl
  • Re-Mastered From The Original Master Tapes
  • Deluxe Old Style Gatefold Jackets with Soft Touch Coating
  • 12”x12” Booklet
  • Exclusive Liner Notes by Director William Friedkin
  • New Art by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

Playlists

  • Iraq
  • Georgetown / Tubular Bells
  • Five Pieces For Orchestra
  • Polymorphia
  • String Quartet (1960)
  • Windharp
  • Night Of The Electric Insects
  • Kanon For Orchestra And Tape
  • Tubular Bells
  • Fantastic For Strings

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl

Cast: Ellen Burstyn | Lee J. Cobb | Linda Blair | Max Von Sydow | Peter Masterson | William O'Malley
Directors: William Friedkin
Project Name: The Exorcist
Authors: William Peter Blatty
Artists: Justin Erickson

