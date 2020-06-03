The Exorcist Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl

$29.00
$26.97
Part No: WW030
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Linda Blair | Max Von Sydow | William Friedkin items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: December 26, 1973
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Waxwork Records is honored to present the deluxe soundtrack vinyl re-issue of THE EXORCIST. Directed by the legendary and prolific William Friedkin (The French Connection, Sorcerer, Cruising, To Live and Die in LA) and starring Linda Blair, THE EXORCIST remains one of the most important, and scariest films in cinematic history.
Waxwork Records collaborated with director William Friedkin to present an essential soundtrack experience of the various musical compositions from the THE EXORCIST. The new, deluxe soundtrack LP features the complete soundtrack to the 1973 classic film, and has been re-mastered directly from the original master tapes and pressed to 180 gram vinyl.
Deluxe features include exclusive liner notes from director William Friedkin, re-mastered audio, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with soft touch coating, a 12″×12″ booklet, 180 gram colored vinyl, and all new artwork by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative.
Special Features
- 180 Gram Colored Vinyl
- Clear with Black Smoke Vinyl
- Re-Mastered From The Original Master Tapes
- Deluxe Old Style Gatefold Jackets with Soft Touch Coating
- 12”x12” Booklet
- Exclusive Liner Notes by Director William Friedkin
- New Art by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative
Playlists
- Iraq
- Georgetown / Tubular Bells
- Five Pieces For Orchestra
- Polymorphia
- String Quartet (1960)
- Windharp
- Night Of The Electric Insects
- Kanon For Orchestra And Tape
- Tubular Bells
- Fantastic For Strings
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl
Cast: Ellen Burstyn | Lee J. Cobb | Linda Blair | Max Von Sydow | Peter Masterson | William O'Malley
Directors: William Friedkin
Project Name: The Exorcist
Authors: William Peter Blatty
Artists: Justin Erickson
Related Items
Categories
Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Thrillers | Vinyl | Waxwork