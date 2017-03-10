Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller

$85.00
$64.00
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Film Ventures International (FVI)
Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1980
Details
This item is an original movie poster created for the 1979 cult horror film Don’t Go In The House, which was actually opened in the United States in 1980. The poster is in very good condition and has some folds along the edges, general wear and a few small tears at the creases. There are also numbers written on the backside of the item.
The item will be shipped folded in a clear wrapper, with cardboard.
In Don’t Go In The House, a disturbed young man who was burned as a child by his sadistic mother, stalks women with a flamethrower.
Cast: Bill Ricci | Charles Bonet | Dan Grimaldi | Darcy Shean | Dennis M. Hunter | Johanna Brushay | John Hedberg | Mary Ann Chinn | Robert Carnegie | Ruth Dardick
Directors: Joseph Ellison
