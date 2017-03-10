Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller

Movie Poster SKU: 170311-63691-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Film Ventures International (FVI)

Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1980

Details

This item is an original movie poster created for the 1979 cult horror film Don’t Go In The House, which was actually opened in the United States in 1980. The poster is in very good condition and has some folds along the edges, general wear and a few small tears at the creases. There are also numbers written on the backside of the item.

The item will be shipped folded in a clear wrapper, with cardboard.

In Don’t Go In The House, a disturbed young man who was burned as a child by his sadistic mother, stalks women with a flamethrower.

Cast: Bill Ricci | Charles Bonet | Dan Grimaldi | Darcy Shean | Dennis M. Hunter | Johanna Brushay | John Hedberg | Mary Ann Chinn | Robert Carnegie | Ruth Dardick

Directors: Joseph Ellison

