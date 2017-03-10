Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller

Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
View larger
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller

$85.00

$64.00


1 in stock


Movie PosterSKU: 170311-63691-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Film Ventures International (FVI)
Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1980
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This item is an original movie poster created for the 1979 cult horror film Don’t Go In The House, which was actually opened in the United States in 1980. The poster is in very good condition and has some folds along the edges, general wear and a few small tears at the creases. There are also numbers written on the backside of the item.

The item will be shipped folded in a clear wrapper, with cardboard.

In Don’t Go In The House, a disturbed young man who was burned as a child by his sadistic mother, stalks women with a flamethrower.

Cast: Bill Ricci | Charles Bonet | Dan Grimaldi | Darcy Shean | Dennis M. Hunter | Johanna Brushay | John Hedberg | Mary Ann Chinn | Robert Carnegie | Ruth Dardick
Directors: Joseph Ellison

Related Items

Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue
Game of Thrones Stannis Baratheon Figure
Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin
Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Alien Skull Painting Stretched Canvas Print
Steve McQueen: The Last Mile Revisited
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Alien Red Queen Stretched Canvas Print
Original Superman 2 U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1981)
House: Two Stories 2-Disc Limited Edition (5,000 unit) Blu-ray (House, House II: The Second Story)

Categories

Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Film Ventures International (FVI) | Horror | Posters | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *