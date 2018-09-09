Crypt of the Living Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$11.99
$10.97
UPC: 827034000925
Part No: PRD009
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1973
Item Release Date: March 21, 2006
Rating: PG
Details
This is the world premiere release of Phillip Lambro’s score to “Crypt Of The Living Dead,” the “scariest score I have ever heard,” as album executive producer Robin Esterhammer says. It comes with a 12 page booklet, detailing the production of the film. Phillip Lambro is a world class composer, arranger and author. His book detailing his journeys through Hollywood is a must read for all who wish to know how the studio system works. Liner notes by Randall D Larson.
Playlists
- Introduction and Hannahs Atmosphere
The Long Darken Passageway
Little Hannahs Theme
Medieval Courtyard & Chase
Hannahs Cryptal Admonition & Chase
Little Hannahs Theme 2
Hannahs Mesmerization
Admittance Into The Sacred Sepulcher
Incantation & Transformation
Wolf Transition & Chase
Hannah Emerges In The Night
Spirits From The Crypt
Possessed By Hannah
Opening Of The Crypt
Little Hannahs Theme 3
Hannahs Seduction
Incandescent Hannah
The Mob, The Wildman & Chase
Alteration & Transfiguration
The Quest
Hannah On Fire
Little Hannahs Theme
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Andrew Prine | Frank Braña | Ihsan Gedik | John Alderman | Mark Damon | Patty Shepard | Teresa Gimpera
Directors: Julio Salvador | Ray Danton
Project Name: Crypt of the Living Dead
Composers: Phillip Lambro
