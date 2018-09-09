Share Page Support Us
Crypt of the Living Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Crypt of the Living Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
CDSKU: 180909-76558-1
UPC: 827034000925
Part No: PRD009
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1973
Item Release Date: March 21, 2006
Rating: PG
Details

This is the world premiere release of Phillip Lambro’s score to “Crypt Of The Living Dead,” the “scariest score I have ever heard,” as album executive producer Robin Esterhammer says. It comes with a 12 page booklet, detailing the production of the film. Phillip Lambro is a world class composer, arranger and author. His book detailing his journeys through Hollywood is a must read for all who wish to know how the studio system works. Liner notes by Randall D Larson.

Playlists

  • Introduction and Hannahs Atmosphere
    The Long Darken Passageway
    Little Hannahs Theme
    Medieval Courtyard & Chase
    Hannahs Cryptal Admonition & Chase
    Little Hannahs Theme 2
    Hannahs Mesmerization
    Admittance Into The Sacred Sepulcher
    Incantation & Transformation
    Wolf Transition & Chase
    Hannah Emerges In The Night
    Spirits From The Crypt
    Possessed By Hannah
    Opening Of The Crypt
    Little Hannahs Theme 3
    Hannahs Seduction
    Incandescent Hannah
    The Mob, The Wildman & Chase
    Alteration & Transfiguration
    The Quest
    Hannah On Fire
    Little Hannahs Theme

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Prine | Frank Braña | Ihsan Gedik | John Alderman | Mark Damon | Patty Shepard | Teresa Gimpera
Directors: Julio Salvador | Ray Danton
Project Name: Crypt of the Living Dead
Composers: Phillip Lambro

