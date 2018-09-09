Crypt of the Living Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $11.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films

Studio: Perserverance

Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1973

Item Release Date: March 21, 2006

Rating: PG

Details

This is the world premiere release of Phillip Lambro’s score to “Crypt Of The Living Dead,” the “scariest score I have ever heard,” as album executive producer Robin Esterhammer says. It comes with a 12 page booklet, detailing the production of the film. Phillip Lambro is a world class composer, arranger and author. His book detailing his journeys through Hollywood is a must read for all who wish to know how the studio system works. Liner notes by Randall D Larson.

Playlists

Introduction and Hannahs Atmosphere

The Long Darken Passageway

Little Hannahs Theme

Medieval Courtyard & Chase

Hannahs Cryptal Admonition & Chase

Little Hannahs Theme 2

Hannahs Mesmerization

Admittance Into The Sacred Sepulcher

Incantation & Transformation

Wolf Transition & Chase

Hannah Emerges In The Night

Spirits From The Crypt

Possessed By Hannah

Opening Of The Crypt

Little Hannahs Theme 3

Hannahs Seduction

Incandescent Hannah

The Mob, The Wildman & Chase

Alteration & Transfiguration

The Quest

Hannah On Fire

Little Hannahs Theme

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Prine | Frank Braña | Ihsan Gedik | John Alderman | Mark Damon | Patty Shepard | Teresa Gimpera

Directors: Julio Salvador | Ray Danton

Project Name: Crypt of the Living Dead

Composers: Phillip Lambro

