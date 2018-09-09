Some Like It Hot Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring Marilyn Monroe Singing

View larger $14.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 180909-76560-1

UPC: 5056083202423

Part No: BSGZ121CD

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Billy Wilder | Marilyn Monroe items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance

Studio: Banda Sonora | Gonzo Distribution

Original U.S. Release: March 19, 1959

Item Release Date: October 5, 2018

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Original soundtrack of the movie Some Like It Hot starring Marilyn Monroe.

Adolph Deutsch’s score to Billy Wilder’s 1959 classic Some Like It Hot is as witty and infectious as the film itself; the highlight is perhaps a trio of tracks sung by star Marilyn Monroe, including the perennial “I Wanna Be Loved By You.” Some Like It Hot is a 1959 American romantic comedy film set in 1929, directed and produced by Billy Wilder, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon. The supporting cast includes George Raft, Pat O’Brien, Joe E. Brown, Joan Shawlee, and Nehemiah Persoff. The screenplay by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond is based on a screenplay by Billy Wilder and Michael Logan from the French film Fanfare of Love. The film is about two musicians who dress in drag in order to escape from mafia gangsters whom they witnessed commit a crime inspired by the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre. The film was produced in black and white, even though color films were increasing in popularity. Despite Monroe’s contract requiring color film, she agreed to film in black and white after seeing that Curtis and Lemmon’s makeup gave them a “ghoulish” appearance on color film.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 30:26

Cast: Beverly Wills | George E. Stone | George Raft | Harry Wilson | Jack Lemmon | Joan Shawlee | Joe E. Brown | Marilyn Monroe | Nehemiah Persoff | Pat O'Brien | Tony Curtis

Directors: Billy Wilder

Project Name: Some Like it Hot

Composers: Adolph Deutsch

Related Items

Categories

Banda Sonora | CD | Comedy | Drama | Gonzo Distribution | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Throwback Space