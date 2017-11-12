Twitter
Stephen King’s It (2017) Red Balloon 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Stephen King’s It (2017) Red Balloon 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$14.99

$10.99


5 in stock


PosterSKU: 171113-68339-1
Part No: 52413R MX5132
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Buddy Films | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Mystery | Remakes | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Andy Muschietti’s surprise horror hit It centers on a group of bullied kids who band together when a shapeshifting monster called “Pennywise,” taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children. The 2017 film is based on Stephen King’s horror novel. New Line Cinema has announced a sequel, which is tentatively titled It: Chapter Two, due in theaters in 2019 with Muschietti back at the helm. The sequel likely will see the outcast teens return to the town of their youth in order to again battle Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård).

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 inches

Cast: Bill Skarsgård | Chosen Jacobs | Finn Wolfhard | Jack Dylan Grazer | Jackson Robert Scott | Jaeden Lieberher | Jake Sim | Jeremy Ray Taylor | Logan Thompson | Nicholas Hamilton | Owen Teague | Sophia Lillis | Stephen Bogaert | Stephen King | Stuart Hughes | Wyatt Oleff
Directors: Andy Muschietti
Authors: Stephen King
Project Name: It

