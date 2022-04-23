Share Page Support Us
Ash vs. Evil Dead Set of 2 Original Promotional Cards Bruce Campbell [F49]

Ash vs. Evil Dead Set of 2 Original Promotional Cards Bruce Campbell [F49]
$9.97
$8.90
1 in stock
card
SKU: 220424-100778-1
Weight: 0.3 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Set of 2 Original Promotional Cards Bruce Campbell. These are distributed at New York Comic-Con in 2015.

Item has some wear and bends, otherwise in very good shape. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 4x6 in.
