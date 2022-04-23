Share Page Support Us
RARE Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) Set of 9 Artist-Designed Holiday Greeting Cards [F51]

RARE Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) Set of 9 Artist-Designed Holiday Greeting Cards [F51]
$43.57
$38.90
1 in stock
cards
SKU: 220424-100782-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

RARE Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) Set of 9 Artist-Designed Holiday Greeting Cards. The New York City-based MOMA at one time had a holiday greeting card program and hired top artists and graphic designs to create the products every holiday season. These are unused collectible examples from the program. I do not know the names of the designs that created these examples.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 4x6 in.
