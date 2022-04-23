RARE Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) Set of 9 Artist-Designed Holiday Greeting Cards [F51]

- Product Types: Stationery | Greeting Cards
RARE Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) Set of 9 Artist-Designed Holiday Greeting Cards. The New York City-based MOMA at one time had a holiday greeting card program and hired top artists and graphic designs to create the products every holiday season. These are unused collectible examples from the program. I do not know the names of the designs that created these examples.
Specifications
- Size: approx. 4x6 in.
