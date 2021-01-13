Share Page Support Us
Life Magazine (December 1, 1972) President Harry Truman Cover, Henry Kissinger in Paris [J93]

Life Magazine (December 1, 1972) President Harry Truman Cover, Henry Kissinger in Paris [J93]
View larger

Details

Life Magazine (December 1, 1972) President Harry Truman Cover Story by Margaret Truman, Henry Kissinger in His Paris Battle Station.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Life Magazine

