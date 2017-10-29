Twitter
Flash Gordon: The Complete TV Series 4-Disc DVD Set

Flash Gordon: The Complete TV Series 4-Disc DVD Set
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television
Details

A World With No Boundaries!

A Sci-Fi Adventure That Rethinks And Exceeds Everything That Has Come Before, Flash Gordon Beams Into The Future Of Television!

Placing a 21st century spin on a science fiction classic, this contemporized version of Flash Gordon follows the all-new adventures of Flash (Eric Johnson, Smallville) and his companions, Dale Arden (Gina Holden, Fantastic Four) and Dr. Hans Zarkov (Jody Racicot, the Newsroom). When ordinary people from a peaceful Pacific town are thrust into extraordinary circumstances, they find themselves as Earth's last line of defense against the forces of the merciless dictator Ming (John Ralston, Life with Derek). Together this unusual team of heroes sets out on a venture that is literally… Out of This World!

Originally aired on the Sci-Fi Channel!

Specifications

  • Runtime: 963
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Anna Van Hooft | Eric Johnson | Giles Panton | Gina Holden | Jody Racicot | John Ralston | Jonathan Walker | Karen Cliche
Authors: Peter Hume

