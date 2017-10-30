Stan Lee and Kevin Smith Save the World 2-Disc DVD Set

View larger $15.98 $12.79 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Details

An Evening of Conversations with your favorite Nerd Heroes!

An Evening with Kevin Smith (2002)

Starring: Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier

Director Kevin Smith records a series of question and answer sessions he held at various universities and releases them in this package. Smith, always a good storyteller, fields questions about his films, his career, and his forays into acting with a series of crowds that welcome him and are appreciative for his knowledge, his time, and his humor.

An Evening with Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder (2006)

Starring: Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Andre H. Arruda, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith

Writer/director Kevin Smith is well known for his sincere devotion to his loyal fan base, and in this release, the man behind Clerks, Mallrats, and Dogma sets his sights on college campuses in London and Toronto in order to answer questions and offer a series of amusing anecdotes. Joining Smith on-stage is frequent collaborator Jason Mewes, who samples Canadian cuisine with the director and tries out a number of humorous pick-up lines on unsuspecting urbanites.

Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters & Marvels (2002)

Starring: Stan Lee, Kevin Smith, Joan Lee

The two-part Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters, and Marvels is basically an intimate discussion with filmmaker Kevin Smith interviewing legendary artist Stan Lee about the last 40 years of Marvel comics. Released on video a few days before the feature-length Spider-Man movie hit theatres, this documentary investigates the history of the famous web-slinger as well as other Marvel superheroes. In the part one, Creating Spider-Man, Stan Lee talks about getting the original idea, collaborating with Steve Ditko, developing side characters, and the eventual TV and film adaptations. Part two, Here Come the Heroes, explores his other creations, including the birth of the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men. Both parts are presented in a widescreen transfer with Dolby Digital Stereo sound.

