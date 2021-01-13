Share Page Support Us
Life Magazine (November 17, 1972) President Richard Nixon Cover [J92]

Life Magazine (November 17, 1972) President Richard Nixon Cover [J92]
$9.99

$7.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 210113-84242-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Art and Culture | Biography | Drama
Details

Life Magazine (November 17, 1972) President Richard Nixon Cover, The Big Win, What Will Nixon Do With It?

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Life Magazine

Art and Culture | Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers