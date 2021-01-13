Life Magazine (November 17, 1972) President Richard Nixon Cover [J92]

$9.99
Condition: New
Life Magazine (November 17, 1972) President Richard Nixon Cover, The Big Win, What Will Nixon Do With It?
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Publication: Life Magazine
