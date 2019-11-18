Share Page Support Us
The Tenant 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976) [9363]

$45.99

$31.97


1 in stock


Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inchSKU: 191118-79760-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Drama | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1976
Rating: R
Details

The Tenant 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Cast: Isabelle Adjani | Jo Van Fleet | Melvyn Douglas | Roman Polanski
Directors: Roman Polanski
Project Name: The Tenant

