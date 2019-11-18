The Tenant 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976) [9363]

View larger $45.99 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inch SKU: 191118-79760-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Roman Polanski items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Drama | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1976

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Tenant 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Cast: Isabelle Adjani | Jo Van Fleet | Melvyn Douglas | Roman Polanski

Directors: Roman Polanski

Project Name: The Tenant

Related Items

Categories

Cult Flavor | Drama | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Original | Thrillers