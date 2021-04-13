Brett Halsey Original Press Publicity Photo [G55]

- Subject Brett Halsey
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
- More: Brett Halsey
Brett Halsey Original Press Publicity Photo. Brett Halsey is known for his roles in the films The Godfather: Part III (1990), Return of the Fly (1959), Desire in the Dust (1960) and The Seventh Sword (1962).
The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Brett Halsey
- Shows / Movies: Desire in the Dust | Return of the Fly | The Godfather: Part III | The Seventh Sword
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
- Product Types: Originals