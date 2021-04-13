Share Page Support Us
Brett Halsey Original Press Publicity Photo [G55]

Brett Halsey Original Press Publicity Photo [G55]
$19.99
$15.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210413-86323-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Brett Halsey Original Press Publicity Photo. Brett Halsey is known for his roles in the films The Godfather: Part III (1990), Return of the Fly (1959), Desire in the Dust (1960) and The Seventh Sword (1962).

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
