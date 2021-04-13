Tom Kennedy in Break the Bank Game Show (1976) TV Series Original Press Publicity Photo [H22]

- Cast: Abe Vigoda | Anson Williams | Dick Gautier | Jack Barry | Jan Murray | Jaye P. Morgan | Joey Bishop | Johnny Jacobs | Liz Torres | Lonnie Shorr | Tom Kennedy
- Subject Tom Kennedy
- Project Name Break the Bank (1976)
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Game Show
- Studios: ABC Television
- Original Release Date: April 12, 1976
- Rating: NR
- More: Abe Vigoda | Anson Williams | Joey Bishop
Tom Kennedy in Break the Bank Game Show (1976) TV Series Original Press Publicity Photo.
The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 7x9 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Abe Vigoda | Anson Williams | Dick Gautier | Jack Barry | Jan Murray | Jaye P. Morgan | Joey Bishop | Johnny Jacobs | Liz Torres | Lonnie Shorr | Tom Kennedy
- Shows / Movies: Break the Bank (1976)
- Genres: Comedy | Game Show
- Studios / Manufacturers: ABC Television
- Product Types: Originals