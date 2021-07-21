Share Page Support Us
Henry Mancini Plays the Great Academy Award Songs (1964) Collector’s Limited Edition Vinyl [U27]

Henry Mancini Plays the Great Academy Award Songs (1964) Collector’s Limited Edition Vinyl [U27]
View larger
$8.99
$5.90
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210721-88119-1
Part No: PRM/PRS-151
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Henry Mancini Plays the Great Academy Award Songs Collector’s Limited Edition Vinyl.

Item has wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Moon River
  • Secret Love
  • On the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe
  • You'll Never Know
  • Gigi
  • Que Sera, Sera
  • Days of Wine and Roses
  • All the Way
  • The Continental
  • Mona Lisa
  • When You Wish Upon A Star
  • Zip A Dee Doo Dah

Specifications

  • Audio: Monaural
  • Number of Discs: 1
