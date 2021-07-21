Henry Mancini Plays the Great Academy Award Songs (1964) Collector’s Limited Edition Vinyl [U27]

- Artists Henry Mancini
Henry Mancini Plays the Great Academy Award Songs Collector’s Limited Edition Vinyl.
Item has wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Moon River
- Secret Love
- On the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe
- You'll Never Know
- Gigi
- Que Sera, Sera
- Days of Wine and Roses
- All the Way
- The Continental
- Mona Lisa
- When You Wish Upon A Star
- Zip A Dee Doo Dah
Specifications
- Audio: Monaural
- Number of Discs: 1
