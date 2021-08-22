Al Ha’Deshe Songs for Nighttime Mood (1981) Vinyl Edition [U90]

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Drama | Romance
Al Ha’Deshe Songs for Nighttime Mood Vinyl Edition.
- The Northern Command Singers – Balayla Al Ha’Deshe
- Ruhama – Hayu Leylot
- Arik Lavie – Sh’Chav B’Ni
- Gevatron – Bo Ve’eshak Lecha
- Yehoram Gaon – Ma Omrot eina’yich
- Shoshana Damari – Yatsanu At
- “Wild Frower” Singers – Ruthi
- The “Arava” Trio – Shav Gibor Ha’cha’yil
- Yehoram Gaon – Layla Layla
- Chava Alberstein – Halicha Le’keisaria
- Arik Lavie – Yesh Li Kinnert
- Ruhama – Mi It’Neini Off
- Yehoram Gaon – Sh’nei Shoshanim
- Chava Alberstein – Zemer Ahava Layam
- Arik Lavie – Ets Harimon
- Haparvarim – Sir Ha’emek
- Yehoram Gaon – Balada Al Ma’ayan veyam
- Chava Alberstein – Kalaniot
- Arik Lavie – Shir Aphor
- Yona Atari – Zarich Letsaltsel Pa’ama’yim
- The Brothers & The Sisters – Dugit Nosa’at
- Yehoram Gaon – Erev Bemes’cha
- The Nachal Singers – Chorsat Ha’ekaliptus
- The Brothers & The Sisters – Al Anfei Shita
- Arik Lavie – Ani Ma’amin
- Aliza Azikri – Eshkolit
- Zahal Singers – Bisdeh Tiltan
- Hanan Yovel – Eliphelet
- Aliza Azikri – A’Yelet Ahavim
- Arik Lavie – Sha’lechet
- Arik Einstein – Im Tirtsi
- Kyse Hasa Deh Trio – Leil Emesh
Item has some wear and cover bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2


