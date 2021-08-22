Share Page Support Us
Al Ha’Deshe Songs for Nighttime Mood (1981) Vinyl Edition [U90]

Vinyl
SKU: 210822-88453-1
Part No: 22083
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Al Ha’Deshe Songs for Nighttime Mood Vinyl Edition.

  1. The Northern Command Singers – Balayla Al Ha’Deshe
  2. Ruhama – Hayu Leylot
  3. Arik Lavie – Sh’Chav B’Ni
  4. Gevatron – Bo Ve’eshak Lecha
  5. Yehoram Gaon – Ma Omrot eina’yich
  6. Shoshana Damari – Yatsanu At
  7. “Wild Frower” Singers – Ruthi
  8. The “Arava” Trio – Shav Gibor Ha’cha’yil
  9. Yehoram Gaon – Layla Layla
  10. Chava Alberstein – Halicha Le’keisaria
  11. Arik Lavie – Yesh Li Kinnert
  12. Ruhama – Mi It’Neini Off
  13. Yehoram Gaon – Sh’nei Shoshanim
  14. Chava Alberstein – Zemer Ahava Layam
  15. Arik Lavie – Ets Harimon
  16. Haparvarim – Sir Ha’emek
  17. Yehoram Gaon – Balada Al Ma’ayan veyam
  18. Chava Alberstein – Kalaniot
  19. Arik Lavie – Shir Aphor
  20. Yona Atari – Zarich Letsaltsel Pa’ama’yim
  21. The Brothers & The Sisters – Dugit Nosa’at
  22. Yehoram Gaon – Erev Bemes’cha
  23. The Nachal Singers – Chorsat Ha’ekaliptus
  24. The Brothers & The Sisters – Al Anfei Shita
  25. Arik Lavie – Ani Ma’amin
  26. Aliza Azikri – Eshkolit
  27. Zahal Singers – Bisdeh Tiltan
  28. Hanan Yovel – Eliphelet
  29. Aliza Azikri – A’Yelet Ahavim
  30. Arik Lavie – Sha’lechet
  31. Arik Einstein – Im Tirtsi
  32. Kyse Hasa Deh Trio – Leil Emesh

Item has some wear and cover bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
