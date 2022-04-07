Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Hollywood Reporter (May 31, 2017) Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot Megyn Kelly [T19]

The Hollywood Reporter (May 31, 2017) Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot Megyn Kelly [T19]
View larger
$11.17
$9.97
See Options

1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (May 31, 2017) Wonder Women Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot on the stakes and gender politics of the most expensive movie ever made by female filmmaker. Drama Kings Lithgow, McGregor and the TV Actor Roundtable, L.A. Sushi in the Raw. The Year Cannes Couldn’t Fewer deals, less Oscar buzz and (gasp!) low-key parties. Megyn’s back NBC’s new star books Putin to battle 60 Minutes.

Explore More...

Related Items

Knight Rider: The Complete Series Blu-ray 16-Disc Box Set Starring David Hasselhoff
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec 4, 2009) Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett [E01]
Mezco Toyz South Park Boy Band Deluxe Boxed Set [1126]
Times Square New York City at Night 1978 Photo Print [210523-0002]
The Bride Of Frankenstein Original 1935 Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Vinyl Edition
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Oct 3, 2008) Daniel Radcliffe [D64]
Moulin Rouge! Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film
Reservoir Dogs – Mr. Blonde Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec. 4, 2015) Jennifer Lawrence [9128]
Michael Mann’s Thief Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray
magSKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.