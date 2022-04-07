The Hollywood Reporter (May 31, 2017) Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot Megyn Kelly [T19]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (May 31, 2017) Wonder Women Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot on the stakes and gender politics of the most expensive movie ever made by female filmmaker. Drama Kings Lithgow, McGregor and the TV Actor Roundtable, L.A. Sushi in the Raw. The Year Cannes Couldn’t Fewer deals, less Oscar buzz and (gasp!) low-key parties. Megyn’s back NBC’s new star books Putin to battle 60 Minutes.
