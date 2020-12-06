President John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Tribute Original Vinyl Edition [J59]

Vinyl SKU: 201206-83729-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Biography | Drama | History

Studio: Continental Record Company

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Tribute Original Vinyl Edition. Excerpts and speeches made by President John Fitzgerald Kennedy including: The Oath of Office, The Inaugural Address, Speech on Berlin, Speech on the Cuban Missile Crisis, Fort Worth Speech, and his Last Speech in Dallas, Texas.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Subject: John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Continental Record Company | Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl