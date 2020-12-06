Share Page Support Us
President John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Tribute Original Vinyl Edition [J59]

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Tribute Original Vinyl Edition [J59]
VinylSKU: 201206-83729-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Tribute Original Vinyl Edition. Excerpts and speeches made by President John Fitzgerald Kennedy including: The Oath of Office, The Inaugural Address, Speech on Berlin, Speech on the Cuban Missile Crisis, Fort Worth Speech, and his Last Speech in Dallas, Texas.

Subject: John Fitzgerald Kennedy

