ICON: Motown Classics

This incredible collection contains 11 iconic R&B tracks from the Motown Records vault. Includes tracks from The Four Tops, The Supremes, The Contours, Mary Wells, Stevie Wonder and many others.
- Please Mr. Postman by: The Marvelettes
- Do You Love Me by: The Contours
- Heat Wave by: Martha & the Vandellas
- My Guy by: Mary Wells
- Where Did Our Love Go? by: The Supremes
- My Girl by: The Temptations
- I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by: Four Tops
- I Heard It Through the Grapevine by: Marvin Gaye
- I Want You Back by: Jackson 5
- The Tears of a Clown by: Smokey Robinson & the Miracles
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) by: Stevie Wonder
