Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Agony and the Ecstasy Music from the Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1965)

The Agony and the Ecstasy Music from the Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1965)
View larger

$19.99

$14.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200826-81852-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Adolfo Celi | Charlton Heston  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | History
Studio: Capitol Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Agony and the Ecstasy Music from the Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1965). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adolfo Celi | Alberto Lupo | Charlton Heston | Diane Cilento | Rex Harrison
Directors: Carol Reed
Project Name: The Agony and the Ecstasy
Composers: Alex North

Related Items

The Walking Dead: Rick vs. Negan 24 x 36 Inch Television Series Poster
Dynamic Dames Hardcover Edition (2019)
Gaffers, Grips and Best Boys: Who Does What in Motion Pictures (1987)
Mifune: The Last Samurai
RARE Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game
Hopscotch Criterion Collection Special Editions
AMC The Walking Dead Original Soundtrack Volume 1
Space: 1999 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone
The Breakfast Club One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Otto Preminger’s The Man with the Golden Arm – 2001 DVD

Categories

Capitol Records | Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *