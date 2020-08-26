View larger $19.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200826-81852-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Adolfo Celi | Charlton Heston items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Drama | History

Studio: Capitol Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Agony and the Ecstasy Music from the Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1965). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adolfo Celi | Alberto Lupo | Charlton Heston | Diane Cilento | Rex Harrison

Directors: Carol Reed

Project Name: The Agony and the Ecstasy

Composers: Alex North

Related Items

Categories

Capitol Records | Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl