$19.99
$14.97
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Adolfo Celi | Charlton Heston items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | History
Studio: Capitol Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Agony and the Ecstasy Music from the Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1965). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Adolfo Celi | Alberto Lupo | Charlton Heston | Diane Cilento | Rex Harrison
Directors: Carol Reed
Project Name: The Agony and the Ecstasy
Composers: Alex North
Related Items
Categories
Capitol Records | Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Vinyl