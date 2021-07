View larger $7.99

$4.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock broc

SKU: 210706-87972-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Memorabilia | Event

| Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical

The Country Girl Theatre Program American Community Theatre – Clifford Odets. The cast includes: Lotte Martens, Bob Juergens, Alfred Brooks, Evan Grenfell, Jack Shapira, Bill Brown, and Anne Sharpe. The American Community Theatre is sponsored by USFA Special Services.

Item has some wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

Pages: 1

Explore More...

Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical

Product Types: Event

Related Items