Porter Wagoner Y’all Come Vinyl Edition LSP-2706 (1963) [J42]

$8.99
$6.99
VinylSKU: 201025-82599-1
UPC: LSP2706
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: LSP2706
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Porter Wagoner Y’all Come Vinyl Edition LSP-2706 (1963). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Porter Wagoner
Related Items
Categories
Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | RCA Victor | Vinyl