Truth and Soul by Fishbone Vinyl Edition (1988) Columbia Records. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side A
- Freddie's Dead
- Ma and Pa
- Question of Life
- Pouring Rain
- Deep Inside
- Mighty Long Way
- Side B
- Bonin' in the Boneyard
- One Day
- Subliminal Fascism
- Slow Bus Movin' (Howard Beach Party)
- Ghetto Soundwave
- Change
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Fishbone
