Truth and Soul by Fishbone Vinyl Edition (1988) Columbia Records

$18.99

$13.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200610-80887-1
UPC: 07464408911
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: CBS | Columbia Records
Details

Truth and Soul by Fishbone Vinyl Edition (1988) Columbia Records. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Freddie's Dead
  • Ma and Pa
  • Question of Life
  • Pouring Rain
  • Deep Inside
  • Mighty Long Way
  • Side B
  • Bonin' in the Boneyard
  • One Day
  • Subliminal Fascism
  • Slow Bus Movin' (Howard Beach Party)
  • Ghetto Soundwave
  • Change

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Fishbone

