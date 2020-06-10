View larger $18.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200610-80887-1

UPC: 07464408911

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: CBS | Columbia Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Truth and Soul by Fishbone Vinyl Edition (1988) Columbia Records. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Side A

Freddie's Dead

Ma and Pa

Question of Life

Pouring Rain

Deep Inside

Mighty Long Way

Side B

Bonin' in the Boneyard

One Day

Subliminal Fascism

Slow Bus Movin' (Howard Beach Party)

Ghetto Soundwave

Change

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Fishbone

Related Items

Categories

CBS | Columbia Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl