2 Hype by Kid ‘n Play Vinyl Edition (1988)

Vinyl SKU: 200610-80889-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Select Records

Details

2 Hype by Kid ‘n Play Vinyl Edition. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Side One

Rollin' With Kid 'n Play

Brother Man Get Hip

Gittin' Funky

Soul Man

Damn That DJ (The Wizard M.E.)

Last Night

Side Two

2 Hype

Can You Dig That

Undercover (A Duet with The Real Roxanne)

Do The Kid 'n Play Kick Step

Do This My Way

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: Kid 'n Play | The Real Roxanne

