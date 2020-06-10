Share Page Support Us
2 Hype by Kid ‘n Play Vinyl Edition (1988)

2 Hype by Kid 'n Play Vinyl Edition (1988)
$14.99

$10.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200610-80889-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Select Records
Details

2 Hype by Kid ‘n Play Vinyl Edition. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Side One
  • Rollin' With Kid 'n Play
  • Brother Man Get Hip
  • Gittin' Funky
  • Soul Man
  • Damn That DJ (The Wizard M.E.)
  • Last Night
  • Side Two
  • 2 Hype
  • Can You Dig That
  • Undercover (A Duet with The Real Roxanne)
  • Do The Kid 'n Play Kick Step
  • Do This My Way

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Kid 'n Play | The Real Roxanne

