2 Hype by Kid ‘n Play Vinyl Edition (1988)

$14.99
$10.97
VinylSKU: 200610-80889-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Select Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
2 Hype by Kid ‘n Play Vinyl Edition. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side One
- Rollin' With Kid 'n Play
- Brother Man Get Hip
- Gittin' Funky
- Soul Man
- Damn That DJ (The Wizard M.E.)
- Last Night
- Side Two
- 2 Hype
- Can You Dig That
- Undercover (A Duet with The Real Roxanne)
- Do The Kid 'n Play Kick Step
- Do This My Way
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Kid 'n Play | The Real Roxanne
Related Items
Categories
Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Select Records | Vinyl