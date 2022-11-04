Flame of Barbary Coast (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Wayne, Ann Dvorak [F46]

- Cast: Ann Dvorak | Butterfly McQueen | Eve Lynne | Hank Bell | Jack Norton | John Wayne | Joseph Schildkraut | Manart Kippen | Marc Lawrence | Paul Fix | Rex Lease | Russell Hicks | Virginia Grey | William Frawley
- Directors: Joseph Kane
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Musical | Romance
- Studios: Republic Pictures
- Original Release Date: May 28, 1945
Flame of Barbary Coast (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, John Wayne, Ann Dvorak.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
