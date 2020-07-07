Share Page Support Us
James Cleveland and the Cleveland Singers He Leadeth Me Original Vinyl Edition (MG-14131) 1965

View larger

$98.99

$79.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200707-81188-1
Part No: MG-14131
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | History | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Savoy Records
Details

James Cleveland and the Cleveland Singers He Leadeth Me Original Vinyl Edition (MG-14131). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: James Cleveland | The Cleveland Singers

