Vinyl SKU: 200707-81190-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: Cannon Films | Mercury Records

Original U.S. Release: July 15, 1970

Rating: R

Details

Joe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition Songs by Jerry Butler and Exuma (1970). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bob O'Connell | Dennis Patrick | Marlene Warfield | Patrick McDermott | Peter Boyle | Susan Sarandon | Tim Lewis

Directors: John G. Avildsen

Project Name: Joe

Contributors: Exuma | Jerry Butler

