Joe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition Songs by Jerry Butler and Exuma (1970)

VinylSKU: 200707-81190-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Cannon Films | Mercury Records
Original U.S. Release: July 15, 1970
Rating: R
Details

Joe Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition Songs by Jerry Butler and Exuma (1970). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bob O'Connell | Dennis Patrick | Marlene Warfield | Patrick McDermott | Peter Boyle | Susan Sarandon | Tim Lewis
Directors: John G. Avildsen
Project Name: Joe
Contributors: Exuma | Jerry Butler

