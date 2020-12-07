Homicide: Life on the Screen Paperback (1998)

Share Page Support Us
Details

Homicide: Life on the Screen is a comprehensive account of the series on screen and behind the scenes. Benefiting from the cooperation of Baltimore Pictures and NBC, Tod Hoffman’s book makes use of unprecedented access to the set and exclusive interviews. Hoffman spent time in Baltimore absorbing a feel for the city that is such an important character on the show. He spoke with each member of the cast, several writers, and Executive Producers Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana. He met with the real Baltimore homicide detectives upon whom many of the stories are based. With all of this in hand, he critically evaluates the series’ content.

Specifications

  • Pages: 250
  • Size: 6 x 0.63 x 9 in

Cast: Andre Braugher | Clark Johnson | Melissa Leo | Peter Gerety | Richard Belzer | Yaphet Kotto
Subject: Homicide: Life on the Street
Authors: Tod Hoffman

