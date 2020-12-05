George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alfred Newman Vinyl Edition [E62]

Vinyl SKU: 201205-83647-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Genres: Biography | Drama | History

Studio: United Artists

Original U.S. Release: February 15, 1965

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alfred Newman Vinyl Edition. This is the original vinyl gatefold release and includes vintage order forms for a series of special performances arranged for student and youth groups.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angela Lansbury | Carroll Baker | Charlton Heston | Claude Rains | David McCallum | Donald Pleasence | Dorothy McGuire | Gary Raymond | Ina Balin | Janet Margolin | John Wayne | José Ferrer | Joseph Schildkraut | Martin Landau | Max Von Sydow | Michael Anderson Jr. | Nehemiah Persoff | Pat Boone | Paul Stewart | Richard Conte | Roddy McDowall | Sal Mineo | Shelley Winters | Sidney Poitier | Telly Savalas | Van Heflin | Victor Buono

Directors: David Lean | George Stevens | Jean Negulesco

Project Name: The Greatest Story Ever Told

Composers: Alfred Newman

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | History | United Artists