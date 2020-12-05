Share Page Support Us
George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alfred Newman Vinyl Edition [E62]

George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alfred Newman Vinyl Edition [E62]
Genres: Biography | Drama | History
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: February 15, 1965
Rating: G
Details

George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alfred Newman Vinyl Edition. This is the original vinyl gatefold release and includes vintage order forms for a series of special performances arranged for student and youth groups.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angela Lansbury | Carroll Baker | Charlton Heston | Claude Rains | David McCallum | Donald Pleasence | Dorothy McGuire | Gary Raymond | Ina Balin | Janet Margolin | John Wayne | José Ferrer | Joseph Schildkraut | Martin Landau | Max Von Sydow | Michael Anderson Jr. | Nehemiah Persoff | Pat Boone | Paul Stewart | Richard Conte | Roddy McDowall | Sal Mineo | Shelley Winters | Sidney Poitier | Telly Savalas | Van Heflin | Victor Buono
Directors: David Lean | George Stevens | Jean Negulesco
Project Name: The Greatest Story Ever Told
Composers: Alfred Newman

