Classic Planet of the Apes Collector’s Adventure Board Game

View larger $59.99 $38.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Game SKU: 180410-72475-1

UPC: 827714012798

Part No: IDW01279

Weight: 3.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Charlton Heston items

Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Memorabilia

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: IDW | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1968

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Can you survive the horrors of the Planet of the Apes? IDW Games, Twentieth Century Fox, and Richard Launius (Arkham Horror) invite you to test your mettle against a savage and unfamiliar world. Planet of the Apes can be tackled solo or by up to four players working together, with each player representing a different personality aspect of stranded astronaut Colonel George Taylor. With gameplay that will truly test your abilities to strategize and work together, you must overcome the challenges of this classic science fiction adventure. It’s a race against time, ferocious enemies, and the unsettling mystery of the Planet of the Apes!

Players: 1-4 players, ages 14+

1-4 players, ages 14+ Play Time: 60-120 minutes

Special Features

Limited to the first production run only

Each game includes 4 exclusive figural markers

Game design by Richard Launius

Art by Leandro Lourenço

Game Contents

1 Game Board

61 Action Mini Cards

15 Planet of the Apes Mini Cards

24 Special Mini Cards

4 Action Guide Oversize Cards

4 Taylor Character Oversize Cards

48 Encounter Oversize Cards

3 Discovery Oversize Cards

1 Ape Fate Track Token

1 Statue of Liberty Fate Track Token

1 Scene Token

19 Skills Tokens

9 Damage Tokens

4 Plastic Standee stands

1 Day Track Token

16 6-Sided Dice

1 Rulebook

Specifications

Size: Box: 9.3 x 2.9 x 9.3 in

Cast: Charlton Heston | James Daly | James Whitmore | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | Lou Wagner | Maurice Evans | Norman Burton | Paul Lambert | Robert Gunner | Roddy McDowall

Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner

Subject: Planet of the Apes

Artists: Leandro Lourenço | Richard Launius

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Board & Card Games | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | IDW | Memorabilia | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox