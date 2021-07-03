Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Michael Jackson: King of Pop, August 29, 1958 – June 25, 2009 Commemorative 24×36 inch Music Poster [J22]

Michael Jackson: King of Pop, August 29, 1958 – June 25, 2009 Commemorative 24×36 inch Music Poster [J22]
View larger
$18.99
$12.97
See Options

1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210703-87899-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Michael Jackson: King of Pop, August 29, 1958 – June 25, 2009 Commemorative 24×36 inch Music Poster. Pyramid published this music poster soon after Michael Jackson passed away.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Pump Up The Volume Warner Archive Blu-ray Edition
King Magazine (November 2008) Reagan Gomez 190128
Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Recording (1985)
Vibe Magazine (April 1995) Tupac Shakur Jailhouse Interview [T74]
Journey Greatest Hits (2009)
Who is Harry Nilsson (And Why is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)? Blu-ray Edition
Prince Ultimate Collection: The Warner Bros. Years 2-CD Set (2006)
Samantha Fox Touch Me (I Want Your Body) 12 Inch Vinyl Single (1986) [E70]
David Bowie Ziggy Stardust 16×23 inch Bob Masse Music Concert Poster
Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall 2LP Vinyl Edition SD-2-604
PosterSKU: 210703-87899-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.