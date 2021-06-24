Elvis Presley Worldwide Gold Award Hits Parts 1 and 2 Vinyl 2-Disc [H79]

- Artists Elvis Presley
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Musical
- Studios: RCA Victor
- More: Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley Elvis Elvis Elvis Worldwide Gold Award Hits Parts 1 and 2 Vinyl 2-Disc.
Item has wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Elvis Presley
- Genres: Musical
- Studios / Manufacturers: RCA Victor
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Blues | Pop | Rock