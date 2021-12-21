Share Page Support Us
VIBE Magazine Special 1995 Year-End Double Issue R. Kelly (Dec. 1994 / Jan. 1995) [8842]

VIBE Magazine Special 1995 Year-End Double Issue R. Kelly (Dec. 1994 / Jan. 1995) [8842]
mag
SKU: 211221-98539-1
Weight: 1.17 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

VIBE Magazine Special 1995 Year-End Double Issue R. Kelly (Dec. 1994 / Jan. 1995), Johnnie Cochran, Hip Hop History, Aaliyah, Digable Planets, Vanessa Williams, Slick Rick, Aaron Hall, Ill Al Skratch.

Item is in good shape with wear, some water damage to cover and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

