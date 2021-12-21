VIBE Magazine Special 1995 Year-End Double Issue R. Kelly (Dec. 1994 / Jan. 1995) [8842]

- Publication Vibe Magazine
VIBE Magazine Special 1995 Year-End Double Issue R. Kelly (Dec. 1994 / Jan. 1995), Johnnie Cochran, Hip Hop History, Aaliyah, Digable Planets, Vanessa Williams, Slick Rick, Aaron Hall, Ill Al Skratch.
Item is in good shape with wear, some water damage to cover and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
