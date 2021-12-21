Share Page Support Us
VIBE Magazine (Feb. 1997) Michael Jordan, Chris Rock [8845]

VIBE Magazine (Feb. 1997) Michael Jordan, Chris Rock [8845]
$52.63
$46.99
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 211221-98541-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

VIBE Magazine (Feb. 1997) Michael Jordan, Chris Rock, Az Yet, Lil Kim, Ghostface Killah, Tony Toni Toné, Ginuwine.

Item is in very good shape with minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

