Vibe Magazine Lucky 13th Anniversary Juice Issue (September 2006) Janet Jackson [190118]
$12.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190531-77968-1
UPC: 070989353954
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: September 1, 2006
Details

Vibe Magazine Lucky 13th Anniversary Juice Issue (September 2006) Janet Jackson, Jermaine Dupri, Ice Cube, Spike Lee, T.I., Young Jeezy, Queen Latifah, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Remy Ma, DJ Drama, John Singleton, The Bape Empire.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Vibe Magazine
Subject: Chris Brown | DJ Drama | Ice Cube | Janet Jackson | Jermaine Dupri | John Singleton | Ne-Yo | Queen Latifah | Remy Ma | Spike Lee | T.I. | The Bape Empire | Young Jeezy

