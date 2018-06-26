Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD

$19.95
Details
Copyright Criminals examines the creative and commercial value of musical sampling, including the related debates over artistic expression, copyright law, and (of course) money. The documentary traces the rise of hip-hop from the urban streets of New York to its current status as a multibillion-dollar industry. For more than thirty years, innovative hip-hop performers and producers have been re-using portions of previously recorded music in new, otherwise original compositions. When lawyers and record companies got involved, what was once referred to as a “borrowed melody” became a “copyright infringement.” Showcases many of hip-hop music’s founding figures like Public Enemy, De La Soul, and Digital Underground – while also featuring emerging hip-hop artists from record labels Definitive Jux, Rhymesayers, Ninja Tune, and more. It also provides an in-depth look at artists who have been sampled, such as Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown’s drummer and the world’s most sampled musician), as well as commentary by another highly sampled musician, funk legend George Clinton.
Special Features
- Standard Edition Bonus Material
- Trailer
Extended Interviews with: Chuck D, De La Soul, Clyde Stubblefield
Music Player Featuring 15+ Songs by EL-P, RJD2
Fair Use Explained: 4 Shorts by the Center for Social Media
- Funky Drummer Edition Exclusive Bonus Material
- The Art of Sampling with Cee-Lo Green
The Funky Drummer in the Studio with Chuck D
Eclectic Method Uncut Audio-Video Remixes (15 videos)
Copyright Criminals All Star Band Funky Drummer Remix Video
Copyright Criminals All Star Band Megamix Video
Clyde Stubblefield's Ultimate Breaks and Beats - 24 Downloadable Tracks
Specifications
- Number of Discs: Standard Ed. - 1 / Funky Drummer Ed. - 2
- Runtime: 53
- Audio: Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Language: English
Cast: Aesop Rock | Bobbito Garcia | Chuck D | Clyde Stubblefield | DJ Q-Bert | DJ Spooky | El-P | George Clinton | Hank Shocklee | Miho Hatori | Mix Master Mike | Mr. Len | Pam the Funkstress | Pete Rock | Prefuse 73 | Sage Francis | Saul Williams | Shock-G
Directors: Benjamin Franzen | Kembrew McLeod
Project Name: Copyright Criminals
