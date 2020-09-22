$36.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Glenn Miller 50 Never Before Released Original Performances 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (1959) RCA Victor LPM-6100. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Composers: Glenn Miller
