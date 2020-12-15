Share Page Support Us
Recorded Live at the Apollo Theatre New York Volume 1 Motown Records Vinyl Edition (1963) [E30]

Recorded Live at the Apollo Theatre New York Volume 1 Motown Records Vinyl Edition (1963) [E30]
View larger

VinylSKU: 201215-83896-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Motown Records
Details

Recorded Live at the Apollo Theatre New York Volume 1 Motown Records Vinyl Edition (1963). The Contours, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Marvelettes, Little Stevie Wonder, Mary Wells, The Miracles. The Motor Town Revue.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

