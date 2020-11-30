Share Page Support Us
The Great TV Themes Frank Chacksfield and His Orchestra Vintage Vinyl Edition SP 44077 [E35]

$12.99

$8.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201130-83492-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Television | Music Videos | Musical | Television
Studio: Phase 4 Stereo
Details

The Great TV Themes Frank Chacksfield and His Orchestra Vintage Vinyl Edition SP 44077, Phase 4 Stereo.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
  • Bonanza
  • Dragnet
  • Peyton Place
  • The Dick Van Dyke Show
  • Doctor Kildare
  • The Late Late Show (The Syncopated Clock)
  • Ruote 66
  • Rawhide
  • Peter Gunn
  • The Alfred Hitchcock Theme
  • The Jackie Gleason Show (Shangri La)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Project Name: Frank Chacksfield and His Orchestra

