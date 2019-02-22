Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set

DVD SKU: 190222-77370-1

UPC: 733961171679

ISBN-10: 1422950611

Weight: 2.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Crime | Mystery | Television

Studio: History / A&E

Item Release Date: October 5, 2010

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

There’s a murderer on the moors. Terror on the train. Villains in the village! Only the worlds greatest deductive minds can save the day. Fortunately, Arthur Conan Doyles Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christies Hercule Poirot and Miss Jane Marple are together, for the first time ever, to confront their most confounding cases in the GREAT DETECTIVES ANTHOLOGY.

Literatures greatest sleuths are brought to life by the actors born to play the roles. As portrayed by Peter Cushing, the definitive Sherlock Holmes exercises his legendary deductive skills in five classic BBC productions, including The Hound of the Baskervilles, A Study in Scarlet and The Sign of Four. Meanwhile, Dame Agathas diminutive detective, Hercule Poirot, portrayed with fastidious elegance by the inimitable David Suchet, applies his little grey cells to ferret out the cause of a Death on the Nile and solve the Mystery of the Blue Train, among other Christie classics. Rounding out the trio, Joan Hickson received an Order of the British Empire for her portrayal of the brilliant spinster Miss Jane Marple, who is here to untangle the riddles of the Murder at the Vicarage, The Mirror Crackd from Side to Side and many more.

THE GREAT DETECTIVES ANTHOLOGY includes 18 classic capers.

Episodes

Sherlock Holmes

DISC 1: The Hound of the Baskervilles

DISC 2: A Study in Scarlet / The Boscombe Valley Mystery

DISC 3: The Sign of Four / The Blue Carbuncle

Miss Marple

DISC 4: The Moving Finger / At Bertrams Hotel

DISC 5: Murder at the Vicarage / Nemesis

DISC 6: A Caribbean Mystery / The Mirror Crackd from Side to Side

DISC 7: Sleeping Murder / 4:50 from Paddington

Hercule Poirot

DISC 8: Death on the Nile

DISC 9: The Mystery of the Blue Train

DISC 10: Taken at the Flood

DISC 11: After the Funeral

DISC 12: Cards on the Table

Bonus Material

Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective Documentary

Complete Index of All Miss Marple Stories

Agatha Christie Biography

David Suchet Biography

Complete Index of All Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot Stories

Specifications

Runtime: 1601

Number of Discs: 12

Related Items

Categories

Crime | DVD | History / A&E | Movies & TV | Mystery | Television