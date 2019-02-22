Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set

$25.99
Details
There’s a murderer on the moors. Terror on the train. Villains in the village! Only the worlds greatest deductive minds can save the day. Fortunately, Arthur Conan Doyles Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christies Hercule Poirot and Miss Jane Marple are together, for the first time ever, to confront their most confounding cases in the GREAT DETECTIVES ANTHOLOGY.
Literatures greatest sleuths are brought to life by the actors born to play the roles. As portrayed by Peter Cushing, the definitive Sherlock Holmes exercises his legendary deductive skills in five classic BBC productions, including The Hound of the Baskervilles, A Study in Scarlet and The Sign of Four. Meanwhile, Dame Agathas diminutive detective, Hercule Poirot, portrayed with fastidious elegance by the inimitable David Suchet, applies his little grey cells to ferret out the cause of a Death on the Nile and solve the Mystery of the Blue Train, among other Christie classics. Rounding out the trio, Joan Hickson received an Order of the British Empire for her portrayal of the brilliant spinster Miss Jane Marple, who is here to untangle the riddles of the Murder at the Vicarage, The Mirror Crackd from Side to Side and many more.
THE GREAT DETECTIVES ANTHOLOGY includes 18 classic capers.
Episodes
- Sherlock Holmes
- DISC 1: The Hound of the Baskervilles
DISC 2: A Study in Scarlet / The Boscombe Valley Mystery
DISC 3: The Sign of Four / The Blue Carbuncle
- Miss Marple
- DISC 4: The Moving Finger / At Bertrams Hotel
DISC 5: Murder at the Vicarage / Nemesis
DISC 6: A Caribbean Mystery / The Mirror Crackd from Side to Side
DISC 7: Sleeping Murder / 4:50 from Paddington
- Hercule Poirot
- DISC 8: Death on the Nile
DISC 9: The Mystery of the Blue Train
DISC 10: Taken at the Flood
DISC 11: After the Funeral
DISC 12: Cards on the Table
Bonus Material
- Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective Documentary
Complete Index of All Miss Marple Stories
Agatha Christie Biography
David Suchet Biography
Complete Index of All Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot Stories
Specifications
- Runtime: 1601
- Number of Discs: 12
