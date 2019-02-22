Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set

Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set
View larger
Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set
Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set
Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set
Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set
Great Detectives Anthology 12-DVD Box Set

$25.99

$16.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190222-77370-1
UPC: 733961171679
ISBN-10: 1422950611
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Crime | Mystery | Television
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: October 5, 2010
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

There’s a murderer on the moors. Terror on the train. Villains in the village! Only the worlds greatest deductive minds can save the day. Fortunately, Arthur Conan Doyles Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christies Hercule Poirot and Miss Jane Marple are together, for the first time ever, to confront their most confounding cases in the GREAT DETECTIVES ANTHOLOGY.

Literatures greatest sleuths are brought to life by the actors born to play the roles. As portrayed by Peter Cushing, the definitive Sherlock Holmes exercises his legendary deductive skills in five classic BBC productions, including The Hound of the Baskervilles, A Study in Scarlet and The Sign of Four. Meanwhile, Dame Agathas diminutive detective, Hercule Poirot, portrayed with fastidious elegance by the inimitable David Suchet, applies his little grey cells to ferret out the cause of a Death on the Nile and solve the Mystery of the Blue Train, among other Christie classics. Rounding out the trio, Joan Hickson received an Order of the British Empire for her portrayal of the brilliant spinster Miss Jane Marple, who is here to untangle the riddles of the Murder at the Vicarage, The Mirror Crackd from Side to Side and many more.

THE GREAT DETECTIVES ANTHOLOGY includes 18 classic capers.

Episodes

  • Sherlock Holmes
  • DISC 1: The Hound of the Baskervilles
    DISC 2: A Study in Scarlet / The Boscombe Valley Mystery
    DISC 3: The Sign of Four / The Blue Carbuncle
  • Miss Marple
  • DISC 4: The Moving Finger / At Bertrams Hotel
    DISC 5: Murder at the Vicarage / Nemesis
    DISC 6: A Caribbean Mystery / The Mirror Crackd from Side to Side
    DISC 7: Sleeping Murder / 4:50 from Paddington
  • Hercule Poirot
  • DISC 8: Death on the Nile
    DISC 9: The Mystery of the Blue Train
    DISC 10: Taken at the Flood
    DISC 11: After the Funeral
    DISC 12: Cards on the Table

Bonus Material

  • Sherlock Holmes: The Great Detective Documentary
    Complete Index of All Miss Marple Stories
    Agatha Christie Biography
    David Suchet Biography
    Complete Index of All Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot Stories

Specifications

  • Runtime: 1601
  • Number of Discs: 12

Related Items

Shaft 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Pulse 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Special Edition
Batman: The Animated Series – Penguin Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Music From or Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD + Liner Notes Booklet
The Last House on the Left – Original Motion Picture Score Music by John Murphy
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #3
Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)
The Violent Years + Anatomy of a Psycho Special Edition Blu-ray AGFA & Something Weird
Repo Man Criterion Collection Director Approved Blu-ray
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition

Categories

Crime | DVD | History / A&E | Movies & TV | Mystery | Television

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *