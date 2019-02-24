Ancient Aliens Season One Blu-ray

View larger $32.99 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190224-77378-1

UPC: 733961228724

Part No: AAAE228722

ISBN-10: 1422992063

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Documentary | History | Science Fiction | Suspense

Studio: History / A&E

Original U.S. Release: April 20, 2010

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Is it possible that intelligent life forms visited Earth thousands of years ago bringing with them technology that drastically affected the course of history and man’s own development Presented in the 1968 bestselling book Chariots of the Gods by Erich von Daniken the theory of ancient aliens rocked people’s beliefs in mankind’s progress. Ancient cave drawings of strange creatures remains of landing strips in Peru and Indian texts that describe the flying machines of the gods were just a few of the odd archaeological artifacts cited by von Daniken as proof that ancient astronauts were well known to our ancestors. Produced with the exclusive cooperation of von Daniken himself Ancient Aliens launches all-new expeditions to seek out and evaluate this evidence with a concentration on discoveries of the last 30 years including unusual DNA findings on man’s evolution and newly decoded artifacts from Egypt to Syria to South America. It is a balanced investigation into a theory some believe cannot be true but many agree cannot be ignored.

Special Features

History Special: Ancient Aliens - Chariots, Gods and Beyond

Specifications

Runtime: 470

Number of Discs: 3

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0



Project Name: Ancient Aliens

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Documentary | History | History / A&E | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Suspense