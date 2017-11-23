Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster

$11.98
$6.98
Part No: 48799
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Samuel L. Jackson items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: August 18, 2006
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Snakes on a Plane centers on FBI agent Neville Flynn (Samuel L. Jackson), who takes on a plane full of deadly and venomous snakes, deliberately released to kill a witness being flown from Honolulu to Los Angeles in order to testify against a mob boss.
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Bruce James | Flex Alexander | Julianna Margulies | Keith Dallas | Kenan Thompson | Lin Shaye | Nathan Phillips | Rachel Blanchard | Samuel L. Jackson | Sunny Mabrey
Directors: David R. Ellis
Project Name: Snakes on a Plane
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Flavor | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | New Line Cinema | Posters - Reprints | Thrillers