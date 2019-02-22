Share Page Support Us
Gangland Season Six 3-Blu-ray Box Set

Gangland Season Six 3-Blu-ray Box Set
Gangland Season Six 3-Blu-ray Box Set
Gangland Season Six 3-Blu-ray Box Set

$17.99

$12.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190222-77369-1
UPC: 733961230727
ISBN-10: 1422994368
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Documentary | Drama | Television
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: November 16, 2010
Rating: NR
Details

They rob, kill, and terrorize, and they’ve left their violent mark on our nation’s history.

Delve deep into the rich and often brutal bloodlines of gangs across America, from Atlanta to Oklahoma City, Detroit to San Diego, as SEASON SIX of GANGLAND paints a violently accurate and compelling portrait of gang life in America. Exclusive interviews, rarely seen footage, and unique access to the lives of gangsters provide a solid insight into why gangs exist, how they operate, their increasingly destructive methods, and the alarming rate at which they’re spreading to suburban and rural areas.

GANGLAND: SEASON SIX gains access to 11 of the country’s most dangerous gangs on three discs.

Special Features

  • Additional Footage

Specifications

  • Runtime: 517
  • Number of Discs: 3


Project Name: Gangland

