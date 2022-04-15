The Hollywood Reporter (June 15, 2012) Christina Hendricks [T81]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (June 15, 2012) Christina Hendricks The ARC of JOAN, an indecent proposal. The explosive reactions,on TV’s most talked-about role as Hollywood shares its fantasies about her and Mad Men’s Matthew Weiner opens up. Emmys 2012, The Making of Baby Bieber and Disney’s Junk Food Ban, What it means for TV.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Christina Hendricks | Matthew Weiner
- Shows / Movies: Mad Men
- Genres: Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers