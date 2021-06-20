Pride of the Blue Grass Original 10×8 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [H33]

- Cast: Arthur Shields | Cecil Weston | Emory Parnell | Harry Cheshire | Joan Shawlee | Lloyd Bridges | Margaret Sheridan | Michael Chapin | Ray Walker | Vera Miles
- Directors: William Beaudine
- Project Name Pride of the Blue Grass
- Product Types: Press Photos | Lobby Cards | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
- Studios: Allied Artists Pictures
- Original Release Date: April 4, 1954
- Rating: PG
- More: Lloyd Bridges | Vera Miles
Pride of the Blue Grass Original 10×8 inch Press Photo Lobby Card.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Arthur Shields | Cecil Weston | Emory Parnell | Harry Cheshire | Joan Shawlee | Lloyd Bridges | Margaret Sheridan | Michael Chapin | Ray Walker | Vera Miles | William Beaudine
- Shows / Movies: Pride of the Blue Grass
- Genres: Drama | Film Noir
- Studios / Manufacturers: Allied Artists Pictures
- Product Types: Originals | Originals