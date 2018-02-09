Twitter
The Rising Storm – Calm Before CD

Have You ever seen this? It’s one of the rarest rock & roll records ever made! “Calm Before… remains one of the finest and most important LPs by a US’60s group, never mind one that was still attending high school when it was released on the privately-pressed Remnant label. From a cache of moody ballads tohighly-charged, all-out flashing teen rock, everything here is broodingly and sensationally played out, including highly-personalised covers of Love’s ‘Message To Pretty’, ‘In The Midnight Hour’ and The Remains’ gold-plated nugget ‘Don’t Look Back’. The album’s mix of deep beat-pop introspection and thoroughly intense modern R&B-instigated rock remains unique among most of their peers’long-play outings, and thus played a big part in the inordinately strong pull the group would have on many young ’60s-fixated longhairs in the ’80s and ’90s.” – Shindig Magazine. This deluxe limited edition, original mono issue of an unfathomably rare garage LP, is accurately mastered, pressed on colored vinyl and packaged with a poster in a gatefold jacket, with unseen photos from the band’s personal archive!

Playlists

  • Don't Look Back
    To L.N. / Who Doesn't Know
    I'm Coming Home
    A Message to Pretty
    In The Midnight Hour
    Frozen Laughter
    She Loved Me
    Mr. Wind
    Big Boss Man
    Bright Lit Blue Skies
    The Rain Falls Down

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: The Rising Storm

