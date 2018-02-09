The Rising Storm – Calm Before CD

$15.98
$13.98
UPC: 090771632326
Part No: CD-SUND-6323
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: January 12, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Have You ever seen this? It’s one of the rarest rock & roll records ever made! “Calm Before… remains one of the finest and most important LPs by a US’60s group, never mind one that was still attending high school when it was released on the privately-pressed Remnant label. From a cache of moody ballads tohighly-charged, all-out flashing teen rock, everything here is broodingly and sensationally played out, including highly-personalised covers of Love’s ‘Message To Pretty’, ‘In The Midnight Hour’ and The Remains’ gold-plated nugget ‘Don’t Look Back’. The album’s mix of deep beat-pop introspection and thoroughly intense modern R&B-instigated rock remains unique among most of their peers’long-play outings, and thus played a big part in the inordinately strong pull the group would have on many young ’60s-fixated longhairs in the ’80s and ’90s.” – Shindig Magazine. This deluxe limited edition, original mono issue of an unfathomably rare garage LP, is accurately mastered, pressed on colored vinyl and packaged with a poster in a gatefold jacket, with unseen photos from the band’s personal archive!
Playlists
- Don't Look Back
To L.N. / Who Doesn't Know
I'm Coming Home
A Message to Pretty
In The Midnight Hour
Frozen Laughter
She Loved Me
Mr. Wind
Big Boss Man
Bright Lit Blue Skies
The Rain Falls Down
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Composers: The Rising Storm
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Flavor | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Throwback Space