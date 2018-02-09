Martin Sexton – Mixtape of the Open Road CD

View larger $16.98 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Remember that mix tape your friend made you way back when – the one that’s etched in your soul? Martin Sexton’s new album Mixtape of the Open Road is that musical cross-country trip, blazing through all territories of style, as you cruise through time and place. This record is a charm bracelet of twelve gems all strung together with the golden thread of what Rolling Stone calls his “soul marinated voice.” Sexton began to chase his musical dreams singing in the streets of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, gradually and independently working his way to the premiere venues of North America and inspiring fans and musicians along the way. The activity and touring behind his records laid the foundation for the career he enjoys today headlining all the world-class US and Canadian venues and festivals, such as: New York’s Carnegie Hall, L.A.’s House of Blues, Bonnaroo, Newport, Montreal and New Orleans Jazz Fests, Edmonton and Vancouer Folk Fests, and Austin City Limits.

Playlists

Do It Daily

You (My Mind Is Woo)

Pine Away

Set In Stone

Remember That Ride

Give It Up

Shut Up and Sing

I Believe In You

Doin' Something Right

Dandelion Days

Virginia

Supper Time

