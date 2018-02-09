Twitter
Martin Sexton – Mixtape of the Open Road CD

Martin Sexton – Mixtape of the Open Road CD
$16.98

$15.98


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180209-70488-1
UPC: 634457676527
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: February 10, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Remember that mix tape your friend made you way back when – the one that’s etched in your soul? Martin Sexton’s new album Mixtape of the Open Road is that musical cross-country trip, blazing through all territories of style, as you cruise through time and place. This record is a charm bracelet of twelve gems all strung together with the golden thread of what Rolling Stone calls his “soul marinated voice.” Sexton began to chase his musical dreams singing in the streets of Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, gradually and independently working his way to the premiere venues of North America and inspiring fans and musicians along the way. The activity and touring behind his records laid the foundation for the career he enjoys today headlining all the world-class US and Canadian venues and festivals, such as: New York’s Carnegie Hall, L.A.’s House of Blues, Bonnaroo, Newport, Montreal and New Orleans Jazz Fests, Edmonton and Vancouer Folk Fests, and Austin City Limits.

Playlists

  • Do It Daily
    You (My Mind Is Woo)
    Pine Away
    Set In Stone
    Remember That Ride
    Give It Up
    Shut Up and Sing
    I Believe In You
    Doin' Something Right
    Dandelion Days
    Virginia
    Supper Time

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: Martin Sexton

