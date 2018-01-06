Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Beatles Yellow Submarine (Single Boat and Title) 24 x 36 inch Music Poster

The Beatles Yellow Submarine (Single Boat and Title) 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
View larger

$13.99

$8.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180106-69271-1
Part No: DP1325
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: The Beatles  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Studio: MGM | United Artists
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 1968
Rating: G
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A classic graphic from The Beatles Yellow Submarine.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: George Harrison | John Lennon | Paul McCartney | Ringo Starr
Directors: George Dunning
Subject: The Beatles
Project Name: Yellow Submarine

Related Items

Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD with Slipcover
The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 24 x 36 inch Music Poster – Album Cover
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s 24 x 36 inch Poster
Baadasssss! 10th Anniversary DVD Edition
Into the Night
Cabin Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Music Composed by Nathan Barr and Angelo Badalamenti
Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 x 34 Inch Large Format Poster
The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster
Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition

Categories

Comedy | Featured | MGM | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space | United Artists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *